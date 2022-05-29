Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 269.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of World Acceptance worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

World Acceptance stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $123.38 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.32. The company has a market cap of $968.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($3.91). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

