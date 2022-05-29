Citigroup Inc. Buys 19,069 Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of AltC Acquisition worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCC opened at $9.67 on Friday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

