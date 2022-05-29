Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,761 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of American States Water worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American States Water by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $79.69 on Friday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.29.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

