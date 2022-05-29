Citigroup Inc. Buys 62,121 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,121 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of FLEX LNG worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

Separately, DNB Markets cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

