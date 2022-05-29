Citigroup Inc. Buys 81,390 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,159 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,390 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of F.N.B. worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after acquiring an additional 167,307 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,300,000 after buying an additional 109,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 50.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 522,175 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

