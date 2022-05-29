Citigroup Inc. Buys 83,614 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 310.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Outfront Media worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,091,000 after purchasing an additional 181,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 478,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,341 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

OUT stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

