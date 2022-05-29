Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ImmunoGen worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 324,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 275,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

