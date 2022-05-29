Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,987 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 155,740 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,873 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

