Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ryder System worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 375,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $80.10 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

