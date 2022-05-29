Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 166,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,778,000 after buying an additional 129,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

NYSE:CLR opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

