Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 51,962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.30% of Cognyte Software worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 403,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 195,314 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

CGNT stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $481.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

