Citigroup Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of 3D Systems worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

