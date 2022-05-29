Citigroup Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of MannKind worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MannKind by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

