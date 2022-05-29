Citigroup Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PVH by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

