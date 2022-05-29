Citigroup Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

