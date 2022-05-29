Citigroup Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 108 shares of company stock worth $148,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,574.02 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,647.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,406.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,267.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.