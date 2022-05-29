Citigroup Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,476 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Momentive Global worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 32.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

MNTV opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

