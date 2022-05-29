Citigroup Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Select Medical worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 53.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Select Medical stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

