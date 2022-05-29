Citigroup Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,942 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Silvergate Capital worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

SI stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

