Citigroup Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Organogenesis worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 52,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $296,085.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,049.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 511,692 shares of company stock worth $3,248,816 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $770.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

