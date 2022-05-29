Citigroup Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Essent Group worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Essent Group by 243.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

