Citigroup Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.