Citigroup Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

PBH opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

