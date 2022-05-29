Citigroup Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Denbury worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Denbury by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Denbury by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 58,614 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEN shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

NYSE:DEN opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

