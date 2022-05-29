Citigroup Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 32.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 161.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 164.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.