Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Extreme Networks worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Extreme Networks by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,650. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.