Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

