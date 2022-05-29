Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Verint Systems worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 187,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after buying an additional 488,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.