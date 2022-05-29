Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

