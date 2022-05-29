Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after buying an additional 709,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after buying an additional 154,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after buying an additional 146,626 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 158,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 136,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 98,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

INDB stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

