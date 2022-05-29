Citigroup Inc. Invests $3.03 Million in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000.

Shares of ROCAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

