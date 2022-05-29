Citigroup Inc. Purchases 28,523 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Beauty Health worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

SKIN opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.73. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

