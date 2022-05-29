Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,410 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Gentherm worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,380,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.