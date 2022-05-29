Citigroup Inc. Purchases 55,725 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,725 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Sumo Logic worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

