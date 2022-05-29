Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,372 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of AAON worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAON by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,398 shares of company stock worth $606,806 in the last 90 days. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

