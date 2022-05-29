Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.