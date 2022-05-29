Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $31.08 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 0.85.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

