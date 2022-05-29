Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of United Natural Foods worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

UNFI opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

