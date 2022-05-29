Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,447,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

MAN opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

