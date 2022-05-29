Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after buying an additional 1,023,322 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 67.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,685,000 after buying an additional 634,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after buying an additional 612,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 445,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 288,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,737.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

