Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $199,977.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,640 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

