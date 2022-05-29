Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,774 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,944,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.72.

FIVE stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.