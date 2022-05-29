Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,462 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -174.62 and a beta of 0.75. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -926.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

