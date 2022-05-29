Citigroup Inc. Sells 42,668 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $15.14 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $929.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

HOLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

