Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,718 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($72.98) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($70.15) to GBX 5,675 ($71.41) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

IHG opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

