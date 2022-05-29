Citigroup Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of SQM opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.43%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

