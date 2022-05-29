Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNGLU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,930,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,052,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000.

Shares of CNGLU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

