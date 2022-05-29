Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 241,922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.32% of Intersect ENT worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,175,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,712,000 after purchasing an additional 916,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,615 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 335.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after acquiring an additional 557,051 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Intersect ENT ( NASDAQ:XENT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

