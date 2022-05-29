Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 2,566.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,914 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Clover Health Investments worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 27.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.71 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 112.18% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Clover Health Investments Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.