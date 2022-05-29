CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.64% of CNB Financial worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CNB Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.22 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. Research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

